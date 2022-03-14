RETURNING: West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2022

We’ve received lots of questions in recent weeks about whether West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day will return this year. Today, the answer: Yes – two months from today.

If you’re new to West Seattle, WSCGSD isn’t one big sale – it’s one big day with simultaneous sales big and small all over the peninsula. It first happened in 2005, the second Saturday in May every year, but the nonprofit that launched it (Megawatt) disbanded in 2007, and we took it over starting in 2008. So we presented WSCGSD every year annually for 12 years … until the pandemic exploded right before registration for 2020 would have begun. So this will be the first WSCGSD since 2019.

The date: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 9 am-3 pm. (Individual sellers may choose to start earlier and/or end later, but we ask that all participants cover at least the basic six-hour window.)

We charge small registration fees (which we reduced when we took over WSCGSD in 2008 and have never raised) that cover production/promotional costs and provide a bit of support for ongoing WSB operations. A week before sale day, we publish clickable and printable maps/lists with all registered sales and their highlights.

Registration will open Monday, April 4th – watch here for the announcement and link. And get ready to shop, sell, or at least walk over and say hi to your neighbors, on May 14th.