CORONAVIRUS: March’s first check of West Seattle, King County trends and stats

The King County vaccination-verification requirement is lifted; most indoor mask requirements end one week from today. But the pandemic’s not over, so how are the key numbers going locally? Here are the latest countywide and West Seattle trends and totals, via the Public Health – Seattle/King County dashboard.

*29 percent fewer cases countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 291 new daily cases countywide (down from 407 when we checked a week ago)

*1 percent more hospitalizations countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 11 new hospitalizations daily (up from 10 a week ago)

*36 percent fewer deaths countywide in the past two weeks than the two weeks before (the dashboard doesn’t offer a one-week increment)

*Currently averaging 5 deaths daily (down from 6 a week ago)

For West Seattle, we have two-week comparisons (these are the combined totals from two “health reporting areas,” labeled West Seattle and Delridge):

*272 cases between 2/14 and 2/28, down from 560 between 1/30 and 2/13

*5 hospitalizations between 2/14 and 2/28, down from 9 between 1/30 and 2/13

*1 death between 2/14 and 2/28, down from 3 between 1/30 and 2/13

And checking vaccination rates:

*79.9 percent of all King County residents have completed the series (up .2% from a week ago)

*84.6 percent of all King County residents ages 5 and up have completed the series (up .2% from a week ago)

*In West Seattle, here are the zip-code vaccination rates for ages 5 and up (note that 98106 and 98146 are not entirely within WS):

98106 – 86.7% (up .2% from a week earlier)

98116 – 91.7% (same as a week earlier)

98126 – 82.6% (up .1% from a week earlier)

98136 – 92.8% (up .1% from a week earlier)

98146 – 81.5% (up .4% from a week earlier)

Though the city’s West Seattle clinic is closed, you can still find vaccination locations via this statewide lookup. We’ll also continue spotlighting pop-up clinics, such as the one the West Seattle YMCA (3622 SW Snoqualmie; WSB sponsor) is hosting next Saturday, March 12th, noon-4 pm.