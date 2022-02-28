West Seattle, Washington

28 Monday

CORONAVIRUS: State, county indoor-mask requirements ending earlier – now March 12

February 28, 2022 11:34 am
2 COMMENTS
 |   Coronavirus | West Seattle news

11:34 AM: Just in: As of March 12th, the state and King County will lift their indoor-mask rules. That’s nine days earlier than Gov. Jay Inslee announced last week. His new statement – issued in conjunction with the governors of Oregon and California – says in part:

This new date does not change any other aspect of the updated mask requirements Inslee announced last week. Masks will still be required in certain settings including health care, corrections facilities, and long-term care facilities. The Washington State Department of Health will be issuing new guidance for K-12 schools next week so schools can prepare to implement updated safety protocols.

Here’s a graphic from the governor’s office, with more details:

The governor’s office says the new date is possible because “of new [CDC] guidance and continued decreases in hospitalization rates.” We’ll add to this as more information becomes available.

11:55 AM: Gov. Inslee plans a media briefing at 1 pm – you can watch here. You can read the three governors’ joint statement here.

2 Replies to "CORONAVIRUS: State, county indoor-mask requirements ending earlier - now March 12"

  • johnny February 28, 2022 (11:41 am)
    Reply

    Wooo hooo!!  Time for a maskless West Seattle fiesta to celebrate the terrific new!!

  • Kram February 28, 2022 (11:54 am)
    Reply

    We are one of only 4 states that have a indoor mask mandate. This is weeks away from only being one state, Hawaii. Hawaii is unique and they don’t have hospital resources like we do stateside but my guess is they too won’t be far behind either. I was just there and we didn’t see many masks. Maybe in 6-8 months we can officially call this an endemic?

