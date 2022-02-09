WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Restaurant robbery

Thanks for the tip. The Domino’s Pizza in Morgan Junction was held up shortly after noon today. Police say the robber walked into the business, showed a gun, demanded all the cash in the tills, got money, told the employees to lie down, then walked out. Police didn’t find him. No description in the preliminary summary but from archived police-radio audio, we have one: white, male, 5’10”, medium build, black beanie, brown shoulder-length hair, dark blue shirt “with holes in it.” If you have any information, the police incident # is 22-034059.