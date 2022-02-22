BIZNOTE: Current Coffee opens in Admiral on Wednesday

(Photo by Kara Wallace)

That’s a look inside Current Coffee, which opens tomorrow in the former Caffe Fiore space at 2206B California SW. Here’s the announcement from its proprietor:

Seattle-born and West Seattle resident Tyler Meurk will open Current Coffee this Wednesday, February 23rd.

Featuring beloved WA roasters and introducing specialty coffee farmers from around the world, as well as selling natural wines and local beers, Current Coffee is a North Admiral destination for gathering with friends and neighbors. Tyler’s bond with Seattle’s coffee culture runs deep: For the last 14 years, he has worked as a barista, café manager, sales representative, and now owner/operator.

Tyler and his wife Katie (an entrepreneur who owns the local jewelry gallery Supply Chain) are committed to investing in West Seattle and delighting its residents through their businesses. In concepting Current Coffee, Tyler took inspiration from the movement of the waters that encircle West Seattle. Using “Current” is also a nod to discovering the rotation of seasonal coffees that Tyler will feature in his café. In keeping with the connection of community, Current Coffee features an immersive and captivating mural by West Seattle artist Jennifer Ament. Come by for a fresh pour!