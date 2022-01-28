WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: First day of 3-month comment period for Draft Environmental Impact Statement. Here’s how to have your say

(Rendering from DEIS Executive Summary, looking east on SW Genesee, east of Avalon)

What route will West Seattle’s future Sound Transit light-rail line travel, and where will its stations be? Data to shape those decisions is what you’ll find in the Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the West Seattle and Ballard light-rail extensions. The DEIS has been public since last week – all the documents are linked here, starting with the executive summary – but the official 3-month comment period didn’t start until today. First, from today’s announcement, here’s what ST is offering so you can learn more and tell them what you think:

Members of the public are invited to attend an online open house at wsblink.participate.online, where they can review alternatives and station options, and submit formal responses. People can also provide feedback by phone, by mail, by email, or at upcoming virtual, and possible in-person, public meetings. Virtual public meetings will take place on the following dates and times: Tuesday, March 15, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. (Interbay/Ballard focused)

Tuesday, March 22, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. (Downtown focused)

Thursday, March 24, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. (CID/SODO focused)

Wednesday, March 30, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. (West Seattle focused) If public health guidance permits, an in-person open house is scheduled for Thursday, March 17 at Union Station from 12 – 7 p.m. This event may transition to virtual in accordance with public health recommendations. More information on attending the public meetings is available by visiting the online open house site. Comments may be sent via email to WSBLEDEIScomments@soundtransit.org or by voicemail at 800-471-0879. Written comments can be mailed to: WSBLE Draft Environmental Impact Statement Comments

c/o Lauren Swift

Sound Transit

401 S. Jackson Street

Seattle, WA 98104 The Draft EIS is available for review at the online open house. Printed copies are available for review at Union Station, and at select Seattle public libraries and community centers. A list of locations is available on the open house site.

In West Seattle, all four Seattle Public Library branches are on that list, as is Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW). In addition to the ST events mentioned above, the West Seattle Transportation Coalition also plans to host a workshop about the DEIS during its March 24th meeting. The commenting deadline is April 28th; after that, the ST Board will decide what should be in the final EIS, and then after that’s out next year, board members make the final decision on routing and station locations. West Seattle light rail is currently scheduled to launch in 2032, two years later than the date projected when voters approved the ST3 ballot measure more than five years ago.