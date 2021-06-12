GRADUATION: Congratulations, Seattle Lutheran High School Class of 2021!

West Seattle’s second 2021 graduation filled the gym at Seattle Lutheran High School last night. The Saints’ Class of ’21 numbered 27.

Student speakers included valedictorian Tad Eisenberg, above, and salutatorian Carsen Broga, below:

Also speaking, class president Melina Menashe, seen below accepting an award from Denis Shapiro of the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle:

One major theme at this and other 2021 graduations … making up for time lost to the pandemic. P.S. The ceremony was livestreamed and you can see the archived video here.