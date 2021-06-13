Cranes arriving, and what else is happening on your West Seattle Sunday

(Saturday’s low tide, photographed by Lynn Hall)

What’s headed into Elliott Bay starts our list today. Those four big new cranes for Terminal 5 in West Seattle are due to arrive today aboard the heavy-lift vessel Zhen Hua 36. Right now the vessel is near Port Townsend – here is the MarineTraffic.com map. We’ll publish a separate story when it gets closer.

Also happening today:

TODAY’S ONLINE CHURCH SERVICES: Most local churches still offer online Sunday services (some offer in-person options too), so each week we compile the newest links for 20+ churches’ services, both streamed and recorded (and in one case, written).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Vegetables, fruit, flowers, cheese, meat, beverages, bread, more – something new each week at the Farmers’ Market, open 10 am-2 pm in The Junction. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (Enter at California/Alaska; pickups for online orders are at California/Oregon)

DELRIDGE GROCERY COOPERATIVE: Today’s the second Sunday you can shop for staples at the DGC store (5444 Delridge Way SW), 11 am-3 pm, as previewed here. Also, please take the DGC survey if you haven’t already.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm – need a tool to fix or improve something? (4408 Delridge Way SW)

LOW TIDE WITH BEACH NATURALISTS: The low tide is again low enough for decent exploring, so Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists will be out 11:30 am-2:30 pm at Constellation and Lincoln Parks. Low tide is -1.9 feet at 1:30 pm.

PRIDE ART EXHIBIT: As previewed here, “The Divine: Beyond the Bounds of Queerness”= is at Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery (9414 Delridge Way SW), open noon-6 pm.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the home of West Seattle’s history today (noon-4 pm, 61st/Stevens).

SUNDAY RUN CLUB: It’s back at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), starting at noon – details in our calendar listing.

FREE TO-GO DINNER: White Center Community Dinner Church will serve to-go meals at 5 pm, outside, near the Bartell Drugs parking lot in White Center. (9600 15th Ave SW)

Got something for our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!