FOLLOWUP: Terminal 5’s big new cranes expected to arrive Sunday

June 9, 2021 12:31 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Port of Seattle | West Seattle news

(From NWSA page tracking the crane’s voyage)

Want to watch the four big new cranes for Terminal 5 arrive off West Seattle? The Port of Seattle says they are expected here this Sunday, three weeks after leaving China. They are super-post-Panamax cranes, 316 feet tall with 240-foot outreach booms, so – like the four cranes shipped to Tacoma two years ago – it’ll be quite a sight. Port spokesperson Peter McGraw tells WSB that the arrival of Zhen Hua 36, carrying the cranes, is expected by noon Sunday. The Northwest Seaport Alliance – the joint Seattle-Tacoma port authority that’s overseeing the T-5 project – says the first “modernized” berth at T-5 will open early next year; the cranes will belong to the berth’s tenant, SSA Marine.

2 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Terminal 5's big new cranes expected to arrive Sunday"

  • K to the F June 9, 2021 (12:59 pm)
    Reply

    How tall were the old cranes for comparison?

  • CAPT. M JOLLY June 9, 2021 (1:11 pm)
    Reply

    GREAT BUT WILL PEOPLE B ALLOWED TO SEE THEM BEING ROLLED OFF THE VESSEL ?

