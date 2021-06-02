CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle’s Adonis Williams wins Changemaker Challenge

West Seattle High School junior Adonis Williams, an activist for much of his young life, has won a national award from Students Rebuild, in the “Changemaker Challenge.” From the announcement:

As the Challenge closes on June 4th — the culmination of a nine-month process that brought together students from 55 countries and all 50 states — Students Rebuild has selected six changemakers to honor for their community-change efforts, including Adonis. Each award recipient will receive $1,000 to further their efforts.

Adonis Williams is a high school junior, artist and activist. At the age of 12, Adonis was one of eight young people who, in partnership with Our Children’s Trust, sued the Washington State Department of Ecology for failing to adequately protect them and future generations from the effect of climate change. Since then, he has remained deeply involved in environmental activist work across various organizations in the Puget Sound region, including Greenpeace, Seattle Tilth, and Plant for the Planet.

Adonis dearly appreciates the world’s life support systems and the ecology of the natural world around him — and takes every chance he gets to appreciate the beauty of mother earth, which fuels his activism.