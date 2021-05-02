WEEK AHEAD: District 1 Community Network to talk about low bridge, crime, development

One of the community meetings of note in the week ahead: The District 1 Community Network, online at 7 pm Wednesday (May 5th). D1CN is an independent coalition of organizations and community advocates from West Seattle and South Park. Three topics of high interest are part of the agenda – an SDOT guest will talk about low-bridge access, now that applications are open for more authorization categories; an SPD guest will be there to talk about local crime trends and concerns; and the project-team member from the proposed mixed-use redevelopment at 6007 California SW who talked to the Morgan Community Association last month is scheduled too. D1CN rotates facilitators month to month, and Randy Wiger from South Park is the May facilitator.If you’re interested in attending, here’s the video link; by phone, it’s 253-215-8782. For both options, the meeting ID is 850 4211 4712, and the passcode is 165919.
