ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, WEATHER: Monday watch

6:12 AM: Good morning! Lots of sunshine expected this week.

ROAD WORK UPDATES

Delridge project – This week’s plan highlights the 21st/Delridge closure and says the end is in sight for Delridge/Orchard,

35th/Graham – Work continues, with Graham closed on both sides of 35th.

SW Yancy east of Avalon – Still closed for utility work related to housing construction.

FERRIES/BUSES

Washington State Ferries is delaying the return to 3-boat service on the Triangle Route for at least another month.

The West Seattle Water Taxi continues on its spring/summer schedule – all day, 7 days a week, plus Friday and Saturday evenings; the free 773 and 775 shuttles are running daily too.

Metro is on its regular schedule.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

413th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here’s how it’s looking on other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: 18th week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends, when the bridge is now open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are now available for some categories of drivers.)

Here’s a low-bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are bridges opening for boats or barges? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.