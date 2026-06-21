West Seattle Wild’s invitation to you

West Seattle has so many public green spaces and shores to explore. That’s why Rob Kellar

launched a new group called West Seattle Wild; the photo above is from one of their first adventures. Here’s his announcement:

I started West Seattle Wild after realizing how much wildlife and natural beauty we have right here in West Seattle. What began as me wandering around local parks, creeks, beaches, and tide pools with a camera has turned into a growing community of people who enjoy going outside and exploring.

We’ve held three successful meetups at Constellation Park, Longfellow Creek, and Schmitz Preserve Park. Over the course of three weeks! It’s great! Folks have come together to look for birds, marine life, insects, native plants, and whatever else we happen to find along the way.

The focus hasn’t really been photography. It’s about getting outdoors, meeting neighbors, and paying attention to the wildlife most people walk past every day. I call it “Looking Closer.” Some participants bring cameras, while others just bring a phone and curiosity.

One of the most rewarding parts has been seeing people return for multiple events. By the end of our most recent outing, several folks were already talking about where we should explore next, and my favorite, “see you at the next one!”

I thought it might be something your readers would enjoy hearing about.