West Seattle, Washington

21 Wednesday

50℉

ROAD-WORK ALERT: West Seattle Greenway work starting at 35th/Graham

April 20, 2021 7:10 pm
|      6 COMMENTS
 |   Safety | West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

The intersection of 35th SW and SW Graham, scene of deadly crashes over the years, is about to get a signal and other safety features – and SDOT says work will start before the week’s over.

Here’s the announcement:

This week, construction will start at the intersection of 35th Ave SW and SW Graham St for the West Seattle Neighborhood Greenway Phase 2 project. Construction of Phase 2 of the West Seattle Greenway began in late February 2021. This Greenway will be completed as early as mid-July 2021.

Changes at the 35th Ave SW and SW Graham St intersection are shown in the graphic and include:

Adding a crossing signal for people using the Greenway. When activated, the signal will turn red for people driving on 35th Ave SW.
Removing high-risk turning movements:
People driving on SW Graham St (eastbound and westbound) will not be able to turn left onto 35th Ave SW or to drive straight through to the other side of SW Graham St. They can only turn right onto 35th Ave SW.
People driving southbound on 35th Ave SW will not be able to turn left or right onto SW Graham St. They will need to drive around one block to access SW Graham St.
People driving northbound on 35th Ave SW will not be able to turn left onto SW Graham St. They can still turn right onto SW Graham St.
Building new crosswalks
Improving lighting at the intersection
Painting green markings for people biking to cross the intersection
Building speed humps on SW Graham St approaching the intersection

What to expect during construction

Typical weekday work hours of 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday
Occasional weekend work, hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday
Temporary on-street parking restrictions, with “No Park” signs placed in advance
Parking restrictions to allow space for work and equipment
Driveway closures when crews are prepping and building the sidewalk in front of driveways
Flaggers directing people driving and biking around the work
Lane reductions near the work area for people driving
Detours around the work area for people walking and driving
Noise, dust, and vibrations during work hours

We will work with neighbors and the construction contractor to minimize construction impacts as much as possible.

It’s been five years since the signal was mentioned as a possibility as part of the second phase of the 35th SW Safety Project; it subsequently became part of the Greenway project instead.

Share This

6 Replies to "ROAD-WORK ALERT: West Seattle Greenway work starting at 35th/Graham"

  • M April 20, 2021 (8:51 pm)
    Reply

    Can’t turn onto Graham street from 35th anymore? That’s really annoying. I get the need to put a signal in, but no cars? I go that way almost every day. I feel bad for the homes on 36th as  people will be driving that way to reconnect to Graham. 

  • AR April 20, 2021 (9:22 pm)
    Reply

    I agree with the above.  Looks like they are putting islands in the middle of the road – dangerous – cars run into them………  Just put in the stops lights and cross walks – don’t over complicate things.  This will cut the cost down considerably as well – less maintenance in the long run.

  • ST April 20, 2021 (9:23 pm)
    Reply

    We have been without a bridge for over a year. Delridge is nearly impossible to navigate/cross to get through Highland Park to 1st Ave. Bridge. Now, 35th Ave. down to lane in a key location during commute times. This will negatively impact West Marginal Way. I get that this work needs to be done (not trying to discount safety). But maybe during non-peak hours or if non-peak makes cost a prohibitive issue, then after Delridge work is done?

    It’s getting nearly impossible to get off the peninsula. And there are people who need to get downtown to work.

  • AR April 20, 2021 (9:33 pm)
    Reply

    I don’t understand why this has to be so complicated.  Why not just put in a 4 way traffic signal.  The Islands can be hazardous to cars and bicycles.  The cost of doing all of the pavement work is significant compared to putting in a 4 way stop light and installing regular cross walks.  Bicycles can cross in the cross walk or with regular traffic. 

  • ~hockeywitch~ April 20, 2021 (9:35 pm)
    Reply

    All the complaints about people driving the side streets/through neighborhoods, and now they are making it MANDATORY to get  to get to SW Graham from 35th…so lame. Now there will be higher traffic on 36th and 34th…God, Seattle is getting dumber by the year. Who makes up this stuff?Might be time for me to go look for another City to live in. Speed limits, road diets, taking lanes from high traffic roads to add bike lanes…annoying.

    • Jort April 20, 2021 (10:46 pm)
      Reply

      I hope you are able to make do with the 99.999999% of other road space in Seattle in which cars are prioritized. Sorry about making safety changes to keep more people alive, I can see that is very frustrating for you.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.