ROAD-WORK ALERT: West Seattle Greenway work starting at 35th/Graham

The intersection of 35th SW and SW Graham, scene of deadly crashes over the years, is about to get a signal and other safety features – and SDOT says work will start before the week’s over.
Here’s the announcement:
This week, construction will start at the intersection of 35th Ave SW and SW Graham St for the West Seattle Neighborhood Greenway Phase 2 project. Construction of Phase 2 of the West Seattle Greenway began in late February 2021. This Greenway will be completed as early as mid-July 2021.
Changes at the 35th Ave SW and SW Graham St intersection are shown in the graphic and include:
Adding a crossing signal for people using the Greenway. When activated, the signal will turn red for people driving on 35th Ave SW.
Removing high-risk turning movements:
People driving on SW Graham St (eastbound and westbound) will not be able to turn left onto 35th Ave SW or to drive straight through to the other side of SW Graham St. They can only turn right onto 35th Ave SW.
People driving southbound on 35th Ave SW will not be able to turn left or right onto SW Graham St. They will need to drive around one block to access SW Graham St.
People driving northbound on 35th Ave SW will not be able to turn left onto SW Graham St. They can still turn right onto SW Graham St.
Building new crosswalks
Improving lighting at the intersection
Painting green markings for people biking to cross the intersection
Building speed humps on SW Graham St approaching the intersection
What to expect during construction
Typical weekday work hours of 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday
Occasional weekend work, hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday
Temporary on-street parking restrictions, with “No Park” signs placed in advance
Parking restrictions to allow space for work and equipment
Driveway closures when crews are prepping and building the sidewalk in front of driveways
Flaggers directing people driving and biking around the work
Lane reductions near the work area for people driving
Detours around the work area for people walking and driving
Noise, dust, and vibrations during work hours
We will work with neighbors and the construction contractor to minimize construction impacts as much as possible.
It’s been five years since the signal was mentioned as a possibility as part of the second phase of the 35th SW Safety Project; it subsequently became part of the Greenway project instead.
| 6 COMMENTS