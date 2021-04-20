ROAD-WORK ALERT: West Seattle Greenway work starting at 35th/Graham

The intersection of 35th SW and SW Graham, scene of deadly crashes over the years, is about to get a signal and other safety features – and SDOT says work will start before the week’s over.

Here’s the announcement:

This week, construction will start at the intersection of 35th Ave SW and SW Graham St for the West Seattle Neighborhood Greenway Phase 2 project. Construction of Phase 2 of the West Seattle Greenway began in late February 2021. This Greenway will be completed as early as mid-July 2021.

Changes at the 35th Ave SW and SW Graham St intersection are shown in the graphic and include:

Adding a crossing signal for people using the Greenway. When activated, the signal will turn red for people driving on 35th Ave SW.

Removing high-risk turning movements:

People driving on SW Graham St (eastbound and westbound) will not be able to turn left onto 35th Ave SW or to drive straight through to the other side of SW Graham St. They can only turn right onto 35th Ave SW.

People driving southbound on 35th Ave SW will not be able to turn left or right onto SW Graham St. They will need to drive around one block to access SW Graham St.

People driving northbound on 35th Ave SW will not be able to turn left onto SW Graham St. They can still turn right onto SW Graham St.

Building new crosswalks

Improving lighting at the intersection

Painting green markings for people biking to cross the intersection

Building speed humps on SW Graham St approaching the intersection

What to expect during construction

Typical weekday work hours of 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday

Occasional weekend work, hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday

Temporary on-street parking restrictions, with “No Park” signs placed in advance

Parking restrictions to allow space for work and equipment

Driveway closures when crews are prepping and building the sidewalk in front of driveways

Flaggers directing people driving and biking around the work

Lane reductions near the work area for people driving

Detours around the work area for people walking and driving

Noise, dust, and vibrations during work hours

We will work with neighbors and the construction contractor to minimize construction impacts as much as possible.