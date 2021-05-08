FERRIES: Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth three-boat service delayed at least a month

(M/V Wenatchee, seen from West Seattle – March photo by Stewart L.)

Washington State Ferries had been planning to launch spring/summer three-boat service on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run tomorrow … but a major boat out of service elsewhere in the system has led to a cascading effect of changed plans. M/V Wenatchee is out of service for several months because of the April engine fire, WSF says, and so, according to its announcement, “Losing one of our largest ferries combined with continued pandemic-related crewing shortages for quarantines and vaccinations has forced WSF to make difficult decisions affecting service on (several) routes when peak-season schedules begin on Sunday, May 9.” That includes holding off until at least June 7th for three-boat Triangle Route service. WSF also notes that the 90-vehicle M/V Sealth will join the route from May 13th until at least June 27th, since M/V Issaquah will be moving to the Seattle-Bainbridge run.