WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Store robbery

12:27 AM: Police are arriving at Global Smoke and Vape at 35th/Roxbury after a reported robbery within the past half-hour. So far the robbers are described only as three white males, two in black ski masks and black hoodies, one carrying a trash bag of merchandise taken in the robbery.

12:45 AM: Officers told dispatch that the store staff believes the same people robbed them in May.

1:07 AM: Police have also just told dispatch that this wasn’t an armed robbery, that it “was more of a smash-and-grab, they rushed in and grabbed stuff.”