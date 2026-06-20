WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Attempted entry; dog-food theft

Two reader reports with porch-camera security video:

ATTEMPTED ENTRY: Mark sent this:

Wanted to make the Admiral neighborhood aware of these two individuals who came onto our property and attempted to enter our home. This happened on 6/18/2026 around 9:45 PM in the 2700 block of 37th Ave SW.

DOG-FOOD THEFT: This package thief may or may not have realized what he got from Robert‘s porch Thursday night: