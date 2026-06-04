FOLLOWUP: Pickleball/tennis ‘strategy’ to get a West Seattle meeting after all

Pickleball advocates had been asking the city to have a West Seattle meeting for feedback on Seattle Parks‘ proposed “outdoor racquet-sports strategy,” and now the date is set. The original round of feedback on the “strategy” for outdoor courts – which called for an end to dual-striping courts for pickleball and tennis – had three regional meetings, none in West Seattle. Now as part of “additional in-person engagement,” Parks has set four dates/places for added feedback meetings in the last week of June, starting with 6:30 pm Tuesday, June 23, in the building at Dakota Place Park (California/Dakota). The “strategy” was first announced two months ago; our initial report broke out the proposed West Seattle specifics.