WEEK AHEAD: West Seattle pickleball/tennis meeting Tuesday; new info online now

As first reported here two and a half weeks ago, Seattle Parks decided to have another round of community meetings before finalizing its “outdoor racquet-sports strategy,” and that meeting – the first one in West Seattle – is coming up at 6:30 pm Tuesday (June 23) at Dakota Place Park (California/Dakota). In advance of that, Seattle Parks has updated some of the information on its website, including the Frequently Asked Questions document, which notes updates and corrections to previous FAQ, and new Q/A. The heart of the original proposal made public almost in April sought to end dual striping for pickleball and tennis at the city’s outdoor courts, and pickleball advocates have been vigorously opposing that. Other new info on the city’s “engagement” site for the proposal includes a list of the years when resurfacing is planned for city courts.