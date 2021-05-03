CORONAVIRUS: Monday 5/3/2021 roundup

Our nightly roundup of local pandemic-related information:

GOVERNOR’S ANNOUNCEMENT: If King County is going back to Phase 2 as the metrics would suggest, we’ll find out when Gov. Inslee has his next briefing at 11 am tomorrow. His scheduled guests include Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah and King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin. You’ll be able to watch live at this link; we expect to carry the stream here too.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Seattle-King County Public Health daily summary:

*99,217 people have tested positive, 276 more than yesterday’s total

*1,526 people have died, unchanged since Saturday

*5,880 people have been hospitalized, 14 more than yesterday’s total

*1,044,885 people have been tested, 2,337 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 96,597/1,503/5,713/1,028,782.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 153.1 million cases, 3,209,000 deaths – 577,000 in the U.S. See the other stats – nation by nation – here.

VACCINATION SITUATION: The city officially announced today what we reported on Friday – no appointments needed any more at city hubs. The announcement also included hours/days of operation – including a trial run for evening hours – plus details on which vaccines are available on which dates. Meantime, the Mariners are following the Sounders‘ example and offering vaccinations at home games, starting tomorrow.

VACCINE FOR 12-15 YEAR-OLDS? The New York Times reports that the Pfizer vaccine is expected to be authorized for 12- to 15-year-olds in about a week.

SCHOOL CASE: Another local school has notified families of a COVID case – this time, West Seattle High School.

NEED FOOD? The nearest Food Lifeline distribution is 2-5 pm Friday (May 7th) at 815 S. 96th.

‘PANDEMIC PEOPLE’: A new “digital tour” offered by the Southwest Seattle Historical Society looks at two pandemics a century apart.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!