THURSDAY: Three longtime Alki Community Council leaders/volunteers to be honored at ACC meeting

One more set of honors to tell you about. From the Alki Community Council:

A very special Alki Community Council meeting is coming up Thursday.

Three exceptional leaders who are all currently involved with their community will be honored.

Will Winter, current board trustee and past ACC president, Tony Fragada, current board trustee and past ACC president, and Kathy Olson, past ACC secretary/treasurer, will be honored.

Collective contributions range from helping to design the Alki Trail, helping to launch the Alki Art Fair and keep it going, launching Alki Emergency Preparedness, and keeping the ACC operating to get us to where we are today.

This will become a yearly tradition. We hope you all can join us!