CORONAVIRUS: Monday 4/26/2021 roundup

Our nightly roundup of local pandemic-related information:

STILL THOUSANDS OF APPOINTMENTS: On Sunday, we reported that the city was suddenly energetically encouraging anyone and everyone to use this link to get a vaccination appointment. Today, they shouted it even louder, including an AlertSeattle bulletin. At last check, they still have 15,000+ appointments available at city-run sites including Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle). If you don’t want a city appointment – see our list of other options in Saturday’s roundup.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Seattle-King County Public Health daily summary:

*96,597 people have tested positive, 256 more than yesterday’s total

*1,503 people have died, unchanged since Saturday

*5,713 people have been hospitalized, 21 more than yesterday’s total

*1,028,782 people have been tested, 398 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 93,937/1,493/5,590/1,009,048.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 147.5 million cases, 3,117,000 deaths – 572,000 in the U.S. See the other stats – nation by nation – here.

ONE WEEK TO NEXT REVIEW: One week from today is the state’s next assessment to decide whether counties can stay in their current phases or move backward/ahead. If the decision was made today, King County would be rolling back, because we’re flunking both of the criteria, as shown here.

VACCINE DAY OFF: Arthur’s in Admiral will be closed tomorrow (Tuesday, April 27th) so its staff can get vaccinated.

NEED FOOD? Two opportunities this week – both on Friday (April 30th): The nearest Food Lifeline distribution is 2-5 pm Friday at 815 S. 96th; Highland Park Elementary is offering drive-up grab-n-go food boxes during that same time period (1012 SW Trenton).

