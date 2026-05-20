YOU CAN HELP: Hope School Garden Club benefit plant sale Thursday

(Photo courtesy Hope School)

Need plants? You can help the Hope School Garden Club grow by shopping at their plant sale tomorrow (Thursday, May 21). Hope’s Sally Heit explains, “I and a teacher, Ms. Visser, have been leading a garden club after school once week (Thursdays) and teaching students from 14 2nd grade to middle school about seeds, planting techniques, water conservation (we have a rain barrel), worm composting (we have a worm bin) and planting seeds (we have a greenhouse) and so many other fun things. We did our first sale last year, so this will be our second sale which we will host on May 21st for our Grandparent and Special Person school event, as well as the West Seattle community.” The sale will run 9 am to 4 pm Thursday on the patio of Hope’s north campus (4100 SW Genesee), with “assorted veggie starts and flowers.” Proceeds will ” support the purchase of supplies for the club, activities, tools and the purchase of a raised bed container.” Adult volunteers will handle the sales until 11:30 am, then students will take over (it’s an early-dismissal day for Hope).