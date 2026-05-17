SPD recruiting volunteers for ‘Green Lab’

Southwest Precinct crime-prevention coordinator Jennifer Satterwhite asked us to share this volunteering request with you:

The Seattle Police Department Training Unit is looking for 10 additional volunteers to consume marijuana (in whatever form they prefer), and allow Officers to practice DUI testing.

The Green Lab will be held on Friday, May 29, at our Training Facility in SODO, from approximately 9am – 4pm.

We will ask you to provide your own marijuana products and paraphernalia.

We will provide lunch and snacks.

If you would like to volunteer – please email Jennifer Satterwhite at Jennifer.Satterwhite@seattle.gov with the following information and she will get you confirmed:

-Name, email address & cell phone number

-Method of consumption (edibles, smoking, vaping, etc.)

-Transportation Plan

We ask that you do not drive to or from the training – and not for the rest of the evening.

We can assist with getting you a ride, if needed

-Snack preferences

-Dietary restrictions

Feel free to reach out with questions, or for additional information about how the Training will be structured.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

-Jennifer Satterwhite

Wet Lab & Green Lab Participant Coordinator

Seattle Police Department