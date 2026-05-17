VIDEO, PHOTOS: 2026’s West Seattle 5K was the biggest ever!

PHOTOS BY OLIVER HAMLIN FOR WEST SEATTLE BLOG (unless otherwise credited)

The sea of people rolling out from the West Seattle 5K start line at 61st/Alki this morning was deeper than ever – more than 1,800 registered runners and walkers by race time, a new WS5K record. Here’s our annual video of everybody taking off when the airhorn blew:

The West Seattle High School PTSA has organized the West Seattle 5K since 2009 as its biggest fundraiser of the year, and school-community members turn out in support as well as others – WSHS vice principal Ron Knight gave the pre-race pep talk this year:

Of course the best supporters are usually the ones you brought along:

This year’s participants spanned the years from toddler through senior:

First finisher this year was 30-year-old Marcelo Laguera, in 14:24:

The WSHS PTSA sent us the photo below of him with WS5K race director Pam Hebrow, saying he donated back his prize (shoes) because he’s a pro marathon runner, and: “After posing for pics he asked if he was all done so he could go for a run!:

Second finisher was 22-year-old Jonathan Grothe, in 15:21:

First female finisher was 12-year-old Beau Sitzmann for (corrected) the THIRD year in a row, in 18:40:

Second was 37-year-old Jamie Morgenstern, in 19:09:

Pre-race, Dragonfly led this year’s warmup:

Student musicians from School of Rock West Seattle played by Alki Bathhouse:

WSHS cheerleaders and cross country runners added energy:

(This photo and next five by WSB’s Tracy Record)

So did announcers Zola Northup (a WSHS student) and Fred Northup:

And some of the race’s community co-sponsors had booths by the Bathhouse and were busy answering questions about health and fitness – a few WSB sponsors. were among them, including the West Seattle and Fauntleroy YMCA:

Neighborhood Naturopathic:

And West Seattle Runner:

They’re presenting the Float Dodger 5K again this year, just two months away – July 18 – right before the West Seattle Grand Parade; you can register by going here.

P.S. Today’s full results can be seen here.