BIZNOTE: Royal Bagel on the way to Morgan Junction

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Thanks to everyone who sent tips about that sign sighted in the Morgan Junction storefront window that was long Little Prague (and briefly a barbecue pop-up). We tracked down Royal Bagel‘s prospective proprietor Eric Boughman, who provided this statement:

Royal Bagel is planning to open in Morgan Junction late this year at 6045 California Ave SW. A homage to the owner’s relative Royal Brougham, the great Seattle Post-Intelligencer sportswriter and local philanthropist, Royal Bagel will offer New York style bagels and schmear to-go with plans to eventually extend its menu. Updates to come as opening plans are established.

West Seattle doesn’t currently have a dedicated bagel shop; Zatz A Better Bagel closed in The Admiral District in 2015.