Admiral, Fauntleroy community involvement and other options for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Darwin’s Barberry in bloom at Don Armeni Boat Ramp, photographed by Lynn Hall)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

ARTIST AS STORYTELLER: Haruko Crow Nishimura is the featured artist this time – be there for this online conversation at 1 pm, talking about “how art can create deep connections and awakenings through the excavation of darkness. We will explore how telling stories strives to reveal hidden beauty, confront demons, and ultimately find healing.” The link is in our calendar listing.

CITY COUNCIL: How’s the Seattle Promise program – offering “free” college at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) and its sibling campuses – going? The City Council’s Governance and Education Committee gets a briefing during its 2 pm meeting. The agenda includes viewing information.

DEMONSTRATION: From organizer Scott:

Black Lives Matter sign-waving Tuesday, April 13, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Thursday, April 15, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Come build awareness & stimulate actions to tear down the systems that have oppressed Black lives for over 400 years on this continent. Hold signs, meet neighbors and stand for racial justice. Scott at Puget Ridge Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

SOCCER: The Chief Sealth International High School and West Seattle High School girls’ teams play at 4 pm at Walt Hundley (34th/Myrtle).

FOOD FUNDRAISER: 5-8:45 pm, order from the Thai-U-Up food truck at 30th/Roxbury, and 10 percent of the proceeds benefit Friends of Roxhill Elementary.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 7 pm, the annual FCA meeting, and then at 7:30 pm, you’re welcome to stay for the monthly board meeting – it’s all online, with registration info in our preview.

ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: Here’s the announcement from ANA president Drew Sowa: