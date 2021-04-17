CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 4/17/2021 roundup

Tonight’s pandemic notes:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the cumulative totals from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard:

*93.510 people have tested positive, 464 more than yesterday’s total

*1,493 people have died, unchanged from yesterday’s total

*5,569 people have been hospitalized, 37 more than yesterday’s total

*1,008,219 people have been tested, 5,077 more than yesterday’s total

ONE WEEK AGO: Last Saturday, those numbers were 91,054/1,483/5,439/990,933.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 140.7 million people have tested positive, and more than 3,010,000 people have died; U.S. deaths exceed 566,000. Most cases: U.S., India, Brazil, France, Russia (India moved from #3 to #2 since last week). See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

LOOKING FOR VACCINE? If you’re seeking an appointment, here are links to try:

*If you’re looking for a city-site appointment, note that the official advice is to sign up for the city’s notification list for all four of its sites here.

*Health-care providers (particularly bigger ones like UW Medicine (one reader specifically recommends Valley Medical Center), Franciscan, Swedish, Kaiser Permanente, Neighborcare, etc.)

*covidwa.com (volunteer-run aggregator) – you can also follow its tweets for instant notifications

*The state’s Vaccine Locator (as mentioned above)

*The CDC’s Vaccine Finder

*Pharmacies big and small – Safeway, Rite Aid, QFC, Pharmaca, Costco

*Sea Mar clinics

And if travel time is not a barrier – Beth recommends this lookup for potential appointments within a few hours’ drive.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!