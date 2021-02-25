WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Bald Eagle rescued at Don Armeni Boat Ramp

(Photo by Stewart L.)

Thanks for the tips and photos! Wildlife advocates and state/local officers teamed up this afternoon to help a possibly injured or ill Bald Eagle at Don Armeni Boat Ramp.

(This photo and next by David Hutchinson)

One neighbor explains that he observed the eagle spending a long time just hanging out on the ground, moving very little even with people nearby – that’s unusual behavior. Wildlife advocate Kersti Muul told us, “It was flying short distances as they were chasing it but it did not want to fly. Its tail looked like it might be a little off.” It was captured for transport to PAWS:

David Hutchinson of Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network says his group got a call about the eagle being on the lawn at the park; “Seal Sitters assisted in taping off the area. A number of calls had been made and Fish & Wildlife Police dispatched two officers. They eventually captured the eagle and provided transport to PAWS for examination and possible rehab. Special thanks to the passersby who took an interest in helping this eagle and to Seattle Parks and the Seattle Police Department, who quickly responded and helped monitor and secure the area.”