CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 1/24/2021 roundup

Here are tonight’s pandemic updates:

KING COUNTY’S NEWEST NUMBERS: We start with the cumulative totals from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*74,562 people have tested positive, 348 more than yesterday’s total

*1,215 people have died, unchanged from yesterday’s total

*4,725 people have been hospitalized, 38 more than yesterday’s total

*813,111 people have been tested, 497 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the King County totals were 71,982/1,179/4,593/796,252.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 99.2 million cases and 2,129,000+ deaths, 419,000 of them in the U.S. – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here.

VIRUS VARIANT: One day after Snohomish County announced the state’s first two detected cases of the so-called “UK variant,” Pierce County announced it has one too. What do you need to know about the new variant? Here’s what Seattle-King County Public Health published this weekend.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!