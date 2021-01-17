CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 1/17/2021 roundup

Big data corrections top tonight’s pandemic updates:

KING COUNTY’S NEWEST NUMBERS: The cumulative totals from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard are all below last night’s numbers, due to this data correction:

Now, the numbers:

*71,982 people have tested positive, 292 fewer than yesterday’s total

*1,179 people have died, 9 fewer than yesterday’s total

*4,593 people have been hospitalized, 72 fewer than yesterday’s total

*796,252 people have been tested, up 5,256 from yesterday’s total

One week ago, the King County totals were 68,472/1,140/4,447/773,510.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 95 million cases and 2,030,000+ deaths, 397,000 of them in the U.S. – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here.

VACCINE NEWS: Dr. Anthony Fauci says two more vaccines – one the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine – are within weeks of seeking federal approval for use.

NEED FOOD? The Delridge Grocery Cooperative is able to offer essential food boxes to Delridge-area families in need through donations – contact DGC to find out more.

