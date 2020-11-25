WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: 4 notes

(Lincoln Park – photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

On Thanksgiving Eve, here’s what’s happening:

TURKEY DONATIONS: The West Seattle Food Bank is still accepting turkeys, until 2 pm today. (35th/Morgan)

NEED FODD? Three ways to get it today:

*WSFB is distributing food 10 am-3 pm (they should have at least a few turkeys left – among the latest donors, Safeway planned to take over ~50)

*Seattle Public Schools – last meal distribution until Monday, 11:15 am-1:15 pm

*Food Lifeline (815 S. 96th) – distributing food boxes 2 pm-5 pm

UNDERSTANDING MEDICARE: Informational presentation at the Senior Center, 11 am – details here. (4217 SW Oregon)\

PRE-HOLIDAY SHOPPING: Our recent update includes grocery-store hours for today and tomorrow at local standalone stores. Also, local, independent shop West Seattle Wine Cellars (6026 California SW) emailed to say they’re open 11 am-7 pm today.