REUNION: West Seattle High School Classes of 1995, 1996, 1997 celebrating together

Lacey emailed us to say, “We are coming up on the 30-year reunion for West Seattle High School Class of 1996! This time we have decided to join forces with the Class of ’95 and Class of ’97 for a joint reunion on Saturday, July 18. We’re trying to get the word out, we know a lot of folks have moved out of West Seattle, but many still have family here.” So if you or someone in your family is a WSHS alum from one of those years, you’re invited! The reunion celebration is at 7 pm July 18 at Dakota Place Park (California SW & SW Dakota). Here’s where to RSVP/buy tickets – or even just to answer an anonymous poll, whether or not you can go!