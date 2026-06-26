Here’s what’s up for your West Seattle (and vicinity) Friday

(“Seattle Stadium” at sunrise last Friday – photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Soccer-watching and more are on the list for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

GATHER FOR GOALS: Big outdoor watch party with five screens to watch various World Cup matches, on 16th SW (closed to traffic) in White Center, 11 am-7 pm.

SUPPORTING LOCAL ARTISTS: Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW) is offering an alternative, 11 am-7 pm – come in and support local artists!

SPRAYPARK SEASON CONTINUES: Daily-splashing season continues at Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

COLMAN POOL: Also rain or shine – noon-7 pm, daily operation continues at the outdoor pool on the shore at Lincoln Park – see the session schedule here. Note that it’s closed to the public tomorrow and Saturday because of a swim meet. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

THE BEER JUNCTION ANNIVERSARY: 16 years for the beer shop, and they’re celebrating at 5 pm with the release of a special anniversary beer. (4511 California SW)

ART POP-UP OPENING RECEPTION: 5-7 pm, “Feather in the Wind” pop-up with multiple artists opens its weekend run upstairs at Alki Arts (6030 California SW).

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy a bottle.

MEMORIAL RIDE: The monthly Critical Mass bike ride is dedicated to recent crash victims including Maridee Bonadea, the bicyclist killed in Fauntleroy. Here’s the time estimates posted by Critical Mass:

The summary plan for timing purposes is:

• Meet at Westlake @ ~6:30pm (as usual)

• Depart Westlake @ ~7:00pm (hopefully on time-ish!)

• Pass by West Seattle Bridge Complex @ ~7:30pm

• Vigil at Maridee Bonadea Ghost Bike @ ~8:30pm

From there they’re going to another ghost bike outside West Seattle.

PRIDE MOVIE NIGHT AT ADMIRAL HUB: 7 pm, presented by Admiral Church, “1946: The Mistranslation That Shifted Culture.” Free. (4320 SW Hill)

LIVE IN-STORE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Hayden Everett, 7 pm, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

GOLDPINE AT KENYON HALL: Harmonies from Nashville,” 7:30 pm (7904 35th SW), tickets here.

‘WISH YOU WERE HERE’: 7:30 pm curtain – third weekend for the new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), check here for tickets.

WORLD CUP WATCH PARTY: 8 pm watch party for the Egypt vs. Iran match in Seattle, huge screen at at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW).

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Ska and reggae with Big Blue Van, Green Room, Ska Island perform at The Skylark. 8 pm, $10. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SPINNING: Revelry Room is open tonight (4547 California SW), spinning with DJ Vega, 9 pm.

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING WITH MUSIC: Tonight, “Goth Skate with Ex Veles, DJs – Wives, Libertine, Hex-a-gone go-gos, & pop-up drag performances,” 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $20 cover/$5 skates.

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or ongoing calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!