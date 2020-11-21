WEST SEATTLE GROCERY SHOPPING: Holiday hours & more

We haven’t published a grocery-shopping update in a while – but a note from Suzanne inspired this one, since it’s time to check on holiday hours, anyway.

METROPOLITAN MARKET EXTENDED HOURS: This is the tip Suzanne sent – Metropolitan Market-Admiral (WSB sponsor) has extended its closing time to 1 am. She points out that late night is a good time to go if you want to avoid crowds. Hours are 5 am-1 pm daily. On Thanksgiving Day, the store will close at 2 pm. (2320 42nd SW)

WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY: Note for curbside customers at West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) – in the week ahead, that service is only offered Monday-Tuesday (November 23-24) and Friday (November 27) . The store’s regular hours are 5 am-midnight and it’s open until 7 pm Thanksgiving Day. (4201 SW Morgan)

PCC WEST SEATTLE: Closed Thanksgiving Day. Regular hours are 7 am-11 pm. (2749 California SW)

TRADER JOE’S: No senior hour on the day before Thanksgiving – store open to all, 8 am-9 pm, that day. Closed Thanksgiving Day. (4545 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WHOLE FOODS WEST SEATTLE: Open 7 am-11 pm the day before Thanksgiving, and 7 am-5 pm on the holiday. (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW)

QFC: All stores are closing at 6 pm on Thanksgiving Day; regular hours are 6 am-11 pm. (4550 42nd SW; Westwood Village)

SAFEWAY: All 3 in West Seattle are listed as open regular hours (5 am-1 am) on Thanksgiving Day. (2622 California SW; Jefferson Square; 28th/Roxbury)