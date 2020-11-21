West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE GROCERY SHOPPING: Holiday hours & more

November 21, 2020 6:52 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Holidays | West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news

We haven’t published a grocery-shopping update in a while – but a note from Suzanne inspired this one, since it’s time to check on holiday hours, anyway.

METROPOLITAN MARKET EXTENDED HOURS: This is the tip Suzanne sent – Metropolitan Market-Admiral (WSB sponsor) has extended its closing time to 1 am. She points out that late night is a good time to go if you want to avoid crowds. Hours are 5 am-1 pm daily. On Thanksgiving Day, the store will close at 2 pm. (2320 42nd SW)

WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY: Note for curbside customers at West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) – in the week ahead, that service is only offered Monday-Tuesday (November 23-24) and Friday (November 27) . The store’s regular hours are 5 am-midnight and it’s open until 7 pm Thanksgiving Day. (4201 SW Morgan)

PCC WEST SEATTLE: Closed Thanksgiving Day. Regular hours are 7 am-11 pm. (2749 California SW)

TRADER JOE’S: No senior hour on the day before Thanksgiving – store open to all, 8 am-9 pm, that day. Closed Thanksgiving Day. (4545 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WHOLE FOODS WEST SEATTLE: Open 7 am-11 pm the day before Thanksgiving, and 7 am-5 pm on the holiday. (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW)

QFC: All stores are closing at 6 pm on Thanksgiving Day; regular hours are 6 am-11 pm. (4550 42nd SW; Westwood Village)

SAFEWAY: All 3 in West Seattle are listed as open regular hours (5 am-1 am) on Thanksgiving Day. (2622 California SW; Jefferson Square; 28th/Roxbury)

3 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE GROCERY SHOPPING: Holiday hours & more"

  • 1994 November 21, 2020 (6:58 pm)
    Reply

    Are shoppers needing to stand in line outside any stores due to the reduced capacity inside? I try to limit my shopping to 1 visit a week and always go alone.

    • WSB November 21, 2020 (7:08 pm)
      Reply

      We noted a line outside Trader Joe’s while passing by around 5 pm one day earlier this week.

  • Brian November 21, 2020 (7:10 pm)
    Reply

    Good on Metropolitan Market for extending hours. That seems like the logical thing every grocery store should be doing all the time until we can safely shop en masse. People need to buy food and anything we can do to spread out the crowds in stores is a good thing.I know if I could go grocery shopping at Met Market at 3 AM, I would definitely do that rather than what I do now (wait until close to closing time).        

