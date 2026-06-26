HAPPENING NOW: ‘Gather For Goals’ street party to celebrate World Cup soccer and White Center

(WSB/WCN photo by Torin Record-Sand: County Executive Girmay Zahilay)

The street party that’s under way right now on both sides of Roxbury, from the south block of Delridge Way southward on 16th to 100th, is called “Gather For Goals.” And while its centerpieces are four huge screens showing World Cup soccer matches, the “goals” it’s meant to celebrate are also those of the local community. That was the message of welcoming speakers who talked for a bit between two of the screens right before the Norway-France kickoff – King County Executive Girmay Zahilay, King County Local Services director Leon Richardson, Elliot Hills from White Center Pride, Chris Lampkin from County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda‘s team, and King County Local Services’s Brent Champaco, all in our video:

White Center Pride is co-presenting this with King County. Even if you’re not that into soccer, it’s an opportunity to wander the street and check out businesses like Wolfpack Cellars (WSB sponsor), which has an outdoor canopy right next to one of the big screens:

If you have one or more kids in tow, detour into the Tim’s Tavern parking lot at 16th/98th – steps from two of the big screens – where you’ll find free bouncy houses. This is all on until 7 tonight, rain or shine (all we experienced while there was a bit of mist).

More backstory about the party is on this King County webpage (which also lists the matches they’re showing).