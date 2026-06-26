TRAFFIC ALERT: Delridge closed north of Roxbury as part of Gather For Goals

We’re just back from the “Gather For Goals” World Cup-watching street party in White Center and noticed that the southernmost block of Delridge Way SW is closed to motor vehicles too, though the soccer-showing big screens are all on 16th south of Roxbury (16th is closed all the way to 100th). So if you’re looking to head southbound toward Roxbury, do it north or south of Delridge. And if you’re on foot, do wander over to see the vendors who are on the South Delridge block, as well as local shops and restaurants. We’ll have a separate report on the start of Gather For Goals – which continues until 7 pm – shortly.