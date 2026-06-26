TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday, with Seattle World Cup match #4

6:09 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, June 26, 2026, with Seattle World Cup match #4 tonight.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

The rain is here, but expected to taper off later this morning, with some sun, high in mid-60s. Sunrise was at 5:13 am; sunset will again be at 9:11 pm (latest of the year).

SEATTLE WORLD CUP MATCH #4

Egypt vs. Iran, 8 pm at Lumen Field (“Seattle Stadium”). So starting this afternoon, this area near the stadium will again be off-limits to motor vehicles:

TRANSIT TODAY

Matchday overview – Here’s the rundown courtesy of Metro Matters.

Metro buses – Reroutes in the no-motor-vehicles zone shown above, otherwise, regular weekday schedule.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Adding a second boat to facilitate extra matchday runs (which may throw off the schedule) plus later service tonight, an update from what was previously announced:

The West Seattle route will have extended late-night service on Friday 6/26 after the 8 pm FIFA match. The final sailing will depart Pier 50 at 12:15am. Sailing times may vary from posted schedule. Estimated Pier 50 departures:

11:05pm

11:15pm

11:35pm

11:45pm

12:15am (Sat 6/27) Estimated Seacrest departures:

11:20pm

11:30pm

11:50pm

12:00am (Sat 6/27)

12:30am (Sat 6/27)

Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the regular three-boat schedule. Check the alert page for last-minute changes.

WATCH PARTY STREET CLOSURE

Downtown White Center is closing 16th SW for the “Gather for Goals” outdoor watch party 11 am-7 pm.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

The city cameras’ updating-framegrab feature is back, per a the SDOT map, so we’ve returned them to the morning lineup:

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!