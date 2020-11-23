HOLIDAY HELP: West Seattle Food Bank needs turkeys!

(WSB photo, Saturday at SSC)

Last Saturday, the West Seattle Food Bank gave out hundreds of turkeys, and distribution at their HQ continues through Wednesday – but they need more, ASAP. We just received the request:

You can help your neighbors enjoy a Thanksgiving meal. Please donate turkeys today!

The West Seattle Food Bank is in need of turkeys to give out to our neighbors this week. As we approach Thanksgiving, there has been record numbers of neighbors coming to the West Seattle Food Bank for holiday groceries.

While we bought several hundred more turkeys than usual, we are at risk of running out! We’ve served over 700 families thus far and are still distributing food another 3 days. We need your help to ensure all our neighbors can enjoy a delicious meal with their family.

Donations accepted:

Monday until 3:00 pm

Tuesday 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Wednesday 9:00 am – 2:00 pm

West Seattle Food Bank

3419 SW Morgan St.