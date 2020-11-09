West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: 3 hurt in RV fire at 23rd/Myrtle

November 9, 2020 7:33 am
|      3 COMMENTS
7:33 AM: Thanks for the tips – there’s a major emergency response at 23rd/Myrtle. So far we’re hearing it’s a fire with at least three people hurt. We’re on our way to find out more.

7:37 AM: SFD says it’s an RV fire. Nearby residents saw and heard what they describe as “explosions” for a while but that’s stopped now. Address has been updated to 24th/Myrtle [map].

7:50 AM: Our crew has arrived; photo above. This is directly west of the vacant site where the Lam-Bow Apartments were demolished after one building was destroyed by fire, with a rebuild in the works.

8 AM: The original 23rd/Myrtle address was correct, though SFD still has this logged as 24th/Myrtle. Their investigator has been dispatched, as has a public-information officer, so more information should be available at the scene soon.

8:05 AM: Just talked to the incident commander. The explosions some nearby residents heard/felt during the fire were propane tanks. The incident commander also tells us 4 people were in the RV when this happened; 3 are being taken to Harborview.

3 Replies to "UPDATE: 3 hurt in RV fire at 23rd/Myrtle"

  • Francisco VJ November 9, 2020 (7:47 am)
    Explosion was on the 23rd not 24th. I stay in 24th and can see the smoke coming from 23rd.Between Myrtle and Willow.

    • WSB November 9, 2020 (7:59 am)
      Yeah, sorry, SFD for some reason still has it labeled as 24th/Myrtle. Changing again.

  • Super Deli Fan November 9, 2020 (7:57 am)
    Yikes. Can’t imagine trying to stay warm in an RV and then having your fuel explode (I assume). Getting cold out there. 

