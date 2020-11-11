CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 11/11 roundup

Tonight’s local pandemic-related toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*31,948 people have tested positive, 372 more than yesterday’s total

*809 people have died, unchanged from yesterday’s total

*2,753 people have been hospitalized, 9 more than yesterday’s total

*579.089 people have been tested, 3,575 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the four totals we track were 28,948/809/2,621/550,631.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

COVID CLOSURES: Two more local restaurants are temporarily closed as of today after positive COVID-19 tests: Zeeks Pizza told its West Seattle staff that an employee had tested positive; Haymaker said its West Seattle and Eastlake locations are both closed after a staff member’s positive test.

NEED TESTING? West Seattle has one of the major citywide free testing sites, in the Southwest Athletic Complex parking lot at 2801 SW Thistle, open 8:45-5:30 Mondays through Saturdays. Go here to get an appointment.

GOT INFO? Email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com or phone us, text or voice, at 206-293-6302 – thank you!