FOLLOWUP: Hiawatha Play Area project start date set

(Current Hiawatha Play Area, as seen when project first surfaced in 2019)

A Seattle Parks project that’s been in the works since before the pandemic is finally about to be built. Here’s the Parks announcement we received today:

Seattle Parks and Recreation is pleased to announce the Hiawatha Play Area Renovation project construction will begin the week of July 20, 2026. SPR awarded the construction contract to LW Sundstrom, Inc. and together we will work to minimize the impact to Hiawatha Playfield and Community Center.

The project replaces the play area on the north side of the park near the tennis court with a new play area located just south of the wading pool. The new play area project will include play structures that provide opportunities for climbing and sliding for ages 2 -5 and 5 -12-year-olds. Additionally, the project includes new swings, a small plaza with tables and accessible pathways that will connect park amenities. After the new play area is open to the public the existing play area will be removed and restored for nature play.

The wading pool and the community center are both located outside the construction limits and will remain open during construction. The current play area will remain open during construction of the new play area.

For more information, please visit seattle.gov/parks/about-us/projects/hiawatha-play-area-relocation or email Shannon.Glass@seattle.gov