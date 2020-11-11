Also closed after a positive COVID-19 test: Haymaker

Our second report of the day about a West Seattle restaurant temporarily closing following a positive COVID-19 test: The sign at Haymaker in The Junction simply announces a closure for today and tomorrow, but the restaurant explains it online:

Out of an abundance of caution and commitment to do the right thing, we will be closing both Haymaker East and West after an employee tested positive for Covid 19. While the individual has not been in either restaurant for several days, our top priority remains the safety of our guests and team. We are taking this time to assist our staff with testing, and will reopen when it is safe to do so. We will continue to carefully follow all virus safety guidelines, and will be fully sanitizing both locations. We believe it’s important to be transparent in these times and will keep you posted with any updates.

(Haymaker East is in Eastlake, formerly called Le Messe.)