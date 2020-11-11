West Seattle, Washington

Also closed after a positive COVID-19 test: Haymaker

November 11, 2020 5:31 pm
Our second report of the day about a West Seattle restaurant temporarily closing following a positive COVID-19 test: The sign at Haymaker in The Junction simply announces a closure for today and tomorrow, but the restaurant explains it online:

Out of an abundance of caution and commitment to do the right thing, we will be closing both Haymaker East and West after an employee tested positive for Covid 19. While the individual has not been in either restaurant for several days, our top priority remains the safety of our guests and team. We are taking this time to assist our staff with testing, and will reopen when it is safe to do so. We will continue to carefully follow all virus safety guidelines, and will be fully sanitizing both locations. We believe it’s important to be transparent in these times and will keep you posted with any updates.

(Haymaker East is in Eastlake, formerly called Le Messe.)

  • J November 11, 2020 (6:00 pm)
    Forgive me if I missed it reported on the blog, but Talaricos is also closed right now due to Covid.

    • WSB November 11, 2020 (6:40 pm)
      We reported that in the roundup Sunday night – didn’t find out about it until late at night, when the roundup was already top of the page and likely as usual to stay there until morning:

      https://westseattleblog.com/2020/11/coronavirus-sunday-11-8-roundup/

      Also of note, that was announced as “a family member of a staff member” testing positive.

  • flimflam November 11, 2020 (6:38 pm)
    at risk of sounding like a broken record, but how is it that indoor dining is still allowed? its unsafe for employees and customers. full disclosure – i work in one. a place that has been open for 20 years with lots of regulars. the majority of folks are doing well but every. single. day. there are multiple people that get up from their table with out mask and head to the bathroom. it is not possible to head them off at the pass all the time – also, germs don’t just stay with you at your table. we have all the proper distancing in place but i still feel like its not safe. the report yesterday said “any indoor gathering is dangerous” – distanced or not, indoor dining is indeed a gathering, even if you are 6 feet apart.

