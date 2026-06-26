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HAPPENING NOW: Bicycle ride to honor Maridee Bonadea and other crash victims

June 26, 2026 7:35 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   Fauntleroy | West Seattle news

7:35 PM: As previously reported, this month’s Critical Mass bicycle ride will stop at “ghost bike” memorials to two riders killed in crashes, including 76-year-old Maridee Bonadea, the Vashon rider hit and killed in Fauntleroy earlier this month. Critical Mass doesn’t publicize its exact route in advance but did say on social media that Ms. Bonadea’s memorial is the first stop, and we just heard an FYI on police radio that “about 100 bicyclists” are southbound from the downtown waterfront. Updates to come.

8:18 PM: About two dozen people are already at the memorial site. A commenter says the riders passed through Alki a short time ago.

8:49 PM: They’re expected here momentarily.

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5 Replies to "HAPPENING NOW: Bicycle ride to honor Maridee Bonadea and other crash victims"

  • Roxanne Meyer June 26, 2026 (8:09 pm)
    Reply

    They just left Don Armeni Park, on the way to Alki. At least 200. 

  • Liz June 26, 2026 (8:27 pm)
    Reply

    Just came through Constellation 

  • PeterT June 26, 2026 (8:41 pm)
    Reply

    They just passed 5900 block of Beach Drive, heading south. Probably 100-150 riders occupying the whole road. 

  • Rhonda June 26, 2026 (8:44 pm)
    Reply

    I just drove by. It was nice to see them respectfully organized on the sidewalk at the memorial site and not blocking traffic.

    • WSB June 26, 2026 (8:48 pm)
      Reply

      The riders haven’t arrived yet.

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