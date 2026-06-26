HAPPENING NOW: Bicycle ride to honor Maridee Bonadea and other crash victims

7:35 PM: As previously reported, this month’s Critical Mass bicycle ride will stop at “ghost bike” memorials to two riders killed in crashes, including 76-year-old Maridee Bonadea, the Vashon rider hit and killed in Fauntleroy earlier this month. Critical Mass doesn’t publicize its exact route in advance but did say on social media that Ms. Bonadea’s memorial is the first stop, and we just heard an FYI on police radio that “about 100 bicyclists” are southbound from the downtown waterfront. Updates to come.

8:18 PM: About two dozen people are already at the memorial site. A commenter says the riders passed through Alki a short time ago.

8:49 PM: They’re expected here momentarily.