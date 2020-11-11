West Seattle Zeeks Pizza closed for cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19, staff told

The West Seattle location of Zeeks Pizza would usually be open for the day by now, but it’s closed and dark. No note was on the door when we went by about 2:30 pm, but according to email sent to staff, the restaurant is closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The company has not returned our phone message seeking comment, but its website says the West Seattle location is “temporarily closed.” The email to staff says it’s closed for a “deep clean” and that all staff will have to get tested before they can return to work when it reopens.