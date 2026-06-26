CONGRATULATIONS! Rain City Ropeworks jump-rope athletes excel at nationals

West Seattle has yet more champs! Zack Hill sent the update and photos after Rain City Ropeworks jump-rope athletes returned from national competition:

West Seattle-based jump-rope team Rain City Ropeworks, coached by former world champion jumper Rene Bibaud, just returned from the 2026 American Jump Rope National Championship in Buffalo, NY, and the team did great. Fifteen local athletes competed and several of them placed in the top 3 nationally. Additionally, 5 athletes were national age-group champions:

Double Dutch Pairs Freestyle (19+-year-old Female division): Calla Freeman, Riley Hill, Halle Morgan, Madeleine Garrison

Single Rope Speed Sprint (19+-year-old Male division): Kai Widmer

Thanks to everyone in the community who has supported the team this year. While this team has produced multiple national champion athletes, Rene coaches everyone from beginners to world-class performers. For anyone with kids interested in learning more about jump rope, Rene is teaching multiple camps this summer, including in West Seattle.