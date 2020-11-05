CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 11/5 roundup

Tonight’s pandemic-related local news and numbers:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals – and this time, unlike last night, no disclaimer for the first number:

*29,465 people have tested positive, up 517 from yesterday’s total

*810 people have died, up 1 from yesterday’s total

*2,629 people have been hospitalized, up 8 from yesterday’s total

*558,794 people have been tested, up 8,163 from yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 27,038/803/2,565/533,550.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 48.6 million cases worldwide, 9.6 million of them in the U.S. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.

NEED FOOD? Free emergency food boxes are available again 2-5 pm tomorrow at Food Lifeline HQ (815 S. 96th).

TESTING & REOPENING SCHOOLS: A new report exploring what role testing could play in reopening schools is out. This summary, among other things, “reaffirms the importance of reducing community transmission prior to reopening K-12 schools for in-person learning and implementing school-based countermeasures.”

