CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 10/29 roundup

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*27,038 people have tested positive, up 221 from yesterday’s total

*803 people have died, unchanged from yesterday’s total

*2,565 people have been hospitalized, up 4 from yesterday’s total

*533,550 people have been tested, up 3,483 from yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 25,740/789/2,518/517,636.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 45 million cases worldwide, 8.9 million of them in the U.S. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.

NEED FOOD? Free emergency food boxes are available again 2-5 pm tomorrow at Food Lifeline HQ (815 S. 96th).

CAN YOU GIVE? Highland Park Elementary PTA‘s donation drive will help kids and their families stay warm and fed through the tough winter ahead.

SCHOOL PLAYFIELDS/PLAY AREAS: Update from Seattle Public Schools:

At this time, use of SPS fields and play areas has only been approved for child care providers and other groups with permits and with health screening and safety protocols in place. Play areas and fields remain closed for public use due to limited staff resources to monitor all the playgrounds and play fields and ensure visitors are following health and safety protocols. We will keep families updated on any changes.

Decorated homes you can admire while walking or driving by … no-contact trick-or-treat events/locations

