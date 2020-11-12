CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 11/12 roundup

No new crackdown yet, but the governor hinted something’s in the works:

INSLEES’ ADDRESS: Earlier tonight, Gov. Jay Inslee and wife Trudi Inslee gave a seven-minute address, echoing what health authorities said two days ago – stop socializing, and stay home for the holidays. The governor mentioned in passing that “additional measures” were expected in a few days.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Still on the rise. From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals – and no disclaimer for the first number:

*32,570 people have tested positive, up 622 from yesterday’s total

*826 people have died, up 10 from yesterday’s total

*2,772 people have been hospitalized, up 19 from yesterday’s total

*583,480 people have been tested, up 4,391 from yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 29,465/810/2,629/558,794.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 52.6 million cases worldwide, 10.5 million of them in the U.S. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.

WS FOOD BANK CLOSED AGAIN TOMORROW: The West Seattle Food Bank was closed today and will remain closed tomorrow after a “helper” tested positive. WSFB advises calling 211 if you’re having a food emergency. Also note: Free emergency food boxes are available again 2-5 pm tomorrow at Food Lifeline HQ (815 S. 96th).

2 RESTAURANT UPDATES: Mashiko announced a temporary closure because a “family member” was exposed; Talarico’s reopened after a four-day closure also blamed on an employee’s family member testing positive.

