TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: Characters with cocoa and cookies on Saturday!

December 13, 2024 4:44 pm
Tonight’s Christmas lights accompany an invitation for tomorrow, sent by Valerie:

Where can you find a darling deer and a charming snowman cross country skiing in West Seattle? 3431 48th Ave SW.

Join us for a neighborly hot chocolate and a gingerbread cookie from Mrs. Claus’s cocoa cart on Saturday, December 14th from 5-7 pm.

No, you don’t have to offer treats to have your lights showcased – photos are optional too (but appreciated) – westseattleblog@gmail.com, or text our hotline, 206-293-6302. (Scroll through this archive to see what we’ve shown already!)

